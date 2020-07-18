DeltaChain Tops One Day Volume of $26.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $28,422.66 and $26.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 85.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00077909 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00325476 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050096 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012085 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

