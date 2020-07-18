Dent (DENT) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and $1.39 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, FCoin, Allbit and Lykke Exchange. Over the last week, Dent has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,173,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coinrail, BitForex, Bitbns, Allbit, Kucoin, FCoin, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, CoinBene, OKEx, Liquid, WazirX, HitBTC and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

