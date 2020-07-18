DeVault Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $651.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $143,229.82 and approximately $651.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002515 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 296,908,318 coins and its circulating supply is 252,400,689 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

