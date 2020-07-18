DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 2,501,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

