Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.04949710 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

