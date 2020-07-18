Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches Market Cap of $48,769.37

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $48,769.37 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000737 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,522,368 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

