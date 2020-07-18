DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 12% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $2.60 million and $6,644.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00750683 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003833 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,069,203,608 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,300,117 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

