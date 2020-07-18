DigixDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $8.29 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $45.72 or 0.00499407 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, AirSwap, HitBTC and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $507,740.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.70 or 0.01886591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187714 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 181,348 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bitbns, IDEX, Liqui, Livecoin, Huobi, Cobinhood, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, BigONE, AirSwap and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

