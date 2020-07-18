Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of BOOM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.55. 82,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dmc Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,288,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,203,000.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

