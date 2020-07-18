Dock Price Reaches $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Gate.io, Binance and IDEX. Dock has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.01885231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00088535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,608,024 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

