DogeCash Price Tops $0.0247 on Major Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $288,957.99 and approximately $16,469.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00499696 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014266 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019684 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003903 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 11,687,272 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

