Dogecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $199.27 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $444.33 million and approximately $199.27 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Exrates, Coindeal and CoinFalcon.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00464756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000443 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,464,235,753 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinFalcon, C-CEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bitsane, Bittrex, Koineks, Graviex, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, Cryptohub, CoinEgg, Bits Blockchain, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Robinhood, Fatbtc, Ovis, Bleutrade, QBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coinsquare, Exrates, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, BCEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, Coinbe, CoinEx, Bittylicious, Stocks.Exchange, ZB.COM, Crex24, Sistemkoin, C-Patex, BX Thailand, cfinex, BitFlip, Gate.io, Exmo, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Bitbns, Tidex, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, Indodax and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

