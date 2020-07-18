Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have commented on DLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,857. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 545.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

