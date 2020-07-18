Dollarcoin Market Capitalization Hits $3,338.56 (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $3,338.56 and $2.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,167.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.26 or 0.02457239 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00621830 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Dollarcoin Profile

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

