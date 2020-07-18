DREP (DREP) Price Hits $0.0030

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, DREP has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.01887298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00187757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,947,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

