DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DSPG. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.63 million, a PE ratio of -142.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.88. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $501,537.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,404 shares of company stock worth $2,209,492 over the last ninety days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

