Dune Network (DUN) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Dune Network has a market cap of $7.42 million and $15,129.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dune Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01885041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00086756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00187023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 540,372,653 coins and its circulating supply is 435,985,292 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dune Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dune Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dune Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.