Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $960,081.11

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $960,081.11 and $5,526.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,162.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.70 or 0.02572422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02451075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00464644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00742847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00645569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014446 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,036,304 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.