Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.29. 212,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,844. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.00. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after buying an additional 89,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after buying an additional 79,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,055,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after buying an additional 123,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201,653 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.