EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDNMY. Barclays lowered EDENRED S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get EDENRED S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of EDNMY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.19. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694. EDENRED S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.