Edgeless (EDG) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $866,206.22 and $35,197.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.36 or 0.04962661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019599 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

