EDRCoin Hits Market Cap of $18,780.89 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $18,780.89 and $10.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.