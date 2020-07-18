Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.32.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $83.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.33 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $152,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $775,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,373 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210,206 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 490,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,869 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

