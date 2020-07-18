ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on ECIFY. ValuEngine downgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of ECIFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,591. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

