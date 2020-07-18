Elysium (ELS) Price Down 95.2% Over Last 7 Days

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00464687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003403 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

