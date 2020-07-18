Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.60 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.60 million and $49,503.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007536 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,948,021 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

