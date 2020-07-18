Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.57.
EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.
NYSE:EMR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.
In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.