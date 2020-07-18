Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

