Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 664,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,065. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.