Enigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.40 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Enigma has a total market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00755302 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010186 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00164034 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000786 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.