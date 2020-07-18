Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.76 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $167.70 million and $19.76 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.04964579 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,201,679 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

