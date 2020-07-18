Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESVIF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $0.90 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of ESVIF remained flat at $$0.54 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,387. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

