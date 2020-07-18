EOS (EOS) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00027281 BTC on exchanges including Zebpay, BtcTrade.im, Cryptopia and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, EOS has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $842.36 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,021,136,187 coins and its circulating supply is 934,436,176 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, Bibox, Instant Bitex, Rfinex, Kucoin, Coinone, TOPBTC, Liqui, BitMart, DragonEX, Zebpay, Coinsuper, Koinex, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Cobinhood, OEX, IDCM, BtcTrade.im, Coinrail, BCEX, RightBTC, WazirX, Livecoin, Upbit, Bitbns, BigONE, Cryptomate, EXX, Cryptopia, Bithumb, CPDAX, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, YoBit, IDAX, Bilaxy, DOBI trade, LBank, Ovis, OKEx, C2CX, Tidebit, QBTC, Kuna, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Hotbit, Neraex, Exmo, Fatbtc, ABCC, Tidex, ZB.COM, Exrates, Kraken, CoinBene, Poloniex, Coinbe, BitFlip, CoinEx, Vebitcoin, CoinExchange, COSS, Huobi, ChaoEX, Coindeal, HitBTC, Bitfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.