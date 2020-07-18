Essentia (ESS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,447.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $259,493.31 and $3,447.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene, BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045760 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.67 or 0.04953561 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031907 BTC.

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

