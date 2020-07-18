Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESTA. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230,940 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 298,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 178,493 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 56,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $1,830,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.