Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESTA. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.
Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $29.78.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230,940 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 298,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 178,493 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 56,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $1,830,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.
