Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $6.07 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $6.07 or 0.00066247 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Ovis and Bit-Z. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $706.37 million and $468.50 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.49 or 0.02568877 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Cryptopia, Kucoin, LBank, Korbit, Coinhub, CoinTiger, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, Bitsane, YoBit, Gate.io, ABCC, OKCoin International, Exmo, Coinbase Pro, Liquid, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Ovis, C2CX, ChaoEX, Bittrex, BTC Markets, EXX, Coinsuper, HBUS, C-CEX, Bibox, Coinnest, Gatehub, OKEx, Bit-Z, Exrates, Bithumb, FCoin, Coinroom, Cryptomate, CoinEgg, HitBTC, BCEX, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Crex24, Indodax, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, BTC Trade UA, CoinBene, ZB.COM, BigONE, Kraken, Bitfinex, BitForex, CPDAX, RightBTC, CoinEx, QBTC, BtcTrade.im and Coinut. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

