Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $356,394.51 and $5,655.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01886711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00187154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

