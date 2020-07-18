Etherparty (FUEL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $115,083.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 36% against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $115,083.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.91 or 0.04956498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00056181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031878 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.