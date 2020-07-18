EUNO Tops One Day Volume of $20,069.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $778,928.20 and $20,069.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.01785754 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000495 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 38,656,804 coins and its circulating supply is 36,854,597 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

