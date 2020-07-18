EverGreenCoin Market Cap Tops $443,232.67 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $443,232.67 and approximately $127.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded up 43% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00757906 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.01792336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00168136 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009717 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010132 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00165193 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,196.00 or 1.00278297 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,348,740 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

