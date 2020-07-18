EveryCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $417,335.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $417,335.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.01883727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00086841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00186891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

