EVOS (EVOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, EVOS has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. EVOS has a market cap of $5,825.74 and approximately $16.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000844 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005734 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011233 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 54.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00403602 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011176 BTC.

About EVOS

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

