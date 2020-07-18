Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 21,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $552,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,149 shares of company stock worth $13,743,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 293,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,612,000 after acquiring an additional 777,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,967,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,534,000 after acquiring an additional 568,921 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $77,920,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,721,000 after acquiring an additional 82,337 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

