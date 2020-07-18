Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 560,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,708. The company has a market capitalization of $537.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

