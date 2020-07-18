F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Colliers Securities currently has $170.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.20.

FFIV opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average is $130.00. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

