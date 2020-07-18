Faceter Price Tops $0.0010 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Faceter has a market cap of $479,996.61 and approximately $249.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $24.68 and $24.43. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.70 or 0.04914735 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031917 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $20.33, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $10.39, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

