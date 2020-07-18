Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $414.50.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $236,882.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,377,000 after acquiring an additional 67,322 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,359,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,938,000 after purchasing an additional 89,506 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO traded up $12.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $413.15. The stock had a trading volume of 317,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.10 and its 200 day moving average is $370.91. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $436.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

