FansTime Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $358,434.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, HADAX, Gate.io and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.01884920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00186921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, HADAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

