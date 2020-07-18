Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $11,616.45 and $5.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.04961055 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031928 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

