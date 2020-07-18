Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 21.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

