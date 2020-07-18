Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.0542

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $40.25 million and $6.35 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, Coinsuper, BitMax and Bitrabbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.04924393 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031971 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,363,411 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Coinsuper, BitMax, Bitrabbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Korbit, Coinall, Hotbit, BiKi, Binance, Dcoin, Bitbns, IDEX, KuCoin, WazirX and BitAsset. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

